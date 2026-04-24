EPC's 25th Annual Clean Air Fair

The Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County (EPC) is excited to celebrate the 25th Anniversary Clean Air Fair on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Poe Plaza, located at the intersection of Jackson and Franklin Streets in downtown Tampa.

This year’s Fair marks two major milestones: Clean Air Fair’s 25th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday! Our theme, “Stars and Stripes Forever…Celebrating Clean Air Together,” highlights the importance of clean air, environmental stewardship, and a healthy community.

As part of Hillsborough County’s Clean Air Month, this free lunchtime event will feature:

• Environmental and community exhibitors

• Complimentary refreshments

• Health and wellness resources

• Prize drawings

• Arbor Day plant giveaway (while supplies last)

Exhibitors will showcase practical ways to reduce environmental impacts, from conservation and energy saving technologies to alternative transportation options. Attendees can discover easy, everyday actions that support cleaner air.

The Fair will also feature finalist artwork from EPC’s annual Environmental Photography Contest, held in partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools, celebrating the creativity and environmental awareness of local students.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.epchc.org/cleanairfair.

