USF's Green among 6 former FSU basketball players suing coach over failed NIL payments

Six former Florida State basketball players – including current South Florida forward De’Ante Green – are suing Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton, alleging he failed to make good on a promise to get each of them $250,000 in name, image and likeness compensation.

The plaintiffs filed suit Monday in Leon County circuit court. Their attorney, Fort Lauderdale-based Darren Heitner, shared the 20-page complaint with The Associated Press and posted it on social media. Yahoo Sports first reported the case.

My primary goal with this lawsuit is to obtain relief for several FSU basketball players who relied on promises from their Head Coach. Additionally, I hope this action causes everyone in the #NIL space to think twice before taking advantage of athletes. https://t.co/zl8wwrrOFc — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) December 30, 2024

In addition to De'Ante Green, the plaintiffs are Darin Green Jr., Cam’Ron Fletcher, Josh Nickelberry, Primo Spears and Jalen Warley.

None remain with the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. and Nickelberry exhausted their college eligibility last spring. In addition to De'Ante Green, the others transfered: Spears is at University of Texas-San Antonio, Fletcher is at Xavier and Warley is at Gonzaga.

The former players allege Hamilton promised them the money from his “business partners.”

The lawsuit says they walked out of a practice last season over the missed payments and intended to boycott a Feb. 17 game against Duke University. They ended up playing — the Seminoles lost, 76-67 — amid a guarantee from Hamilton that they would be paid but never were, according to the suit.

The complaint includes multiple text exchanges between players and some between players and Hamilton.

No attorney for Hamilton was listed in the lawsuit.

De'Ante Green, a 6-foot-9 junior from Asheville, North Carolina, transferred to USF in April and is averaging 7.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Bulls (7-6) open their American Athletic Conference schedule Tuesday at 3 p.m. against East Carolina at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

FSU finished 17-16 last season, including 10-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The 76-year-old Hamilton is in the final year of his contract. This season, the Seminoles are 9-4, including 0-2 in league play. FSU next hosts Syracuse University on Saturday in Tallahassee.

The lawsuit is the latest in a growing number of NIL legal battles.

Former Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada, now playing at Georgia, sued Gators coach Billy Napier last year over an unpaid $13 million NIL deal.

Matthew Sluka, a starting quarterback for the UNLV football team, left the program after three games in September because he was never paid a $100,000 NIL deal.

And several Tulsa players claim they were never paid thousands in NIL commitments made by former coach Kevin Wilson.

