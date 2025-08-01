© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Orange County mayor bends to state pressure, signs update to ICE agreement

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published August 1, 2025 at 12:48 PM EDT
Mayor Jerry Demings spoke with the media following an Orange County Commission meeting on July 15.
Joe Mario Pedersen
/
Central Florida Public Media
Mayor Jerry Demings spoke with the media following an Orange County Commission meeting on July 15, 2025. At the time, he said the county didn't have the capacity to assist with ICE transports and that it was not the county's role or responsibility.

Attorney General James Uthmeier threatened office removal if Mayor Jerry Demings and the county commission didn't permit corrections officers to transport detainees to ICE detention centers.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an addendum Friday morning to an agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency allowing county corrections officers to transport detainees to ICE detention centers.

Demings was under pressure from state leaders to approve the updated agreement. He'll bring the issue before the county commission for ratification on Tuesday.

The commission considered the addendum on July 15 but did not approve it amid public opposition to the county's involvement with ICE. Demings said at the time that the county didn't have the capacity -- and that it was not the county's role or responsibility.

On Tuesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to Demings and the commission threatening removal from office by the governor if they didn't sign. He accused them of violating a state law that requires local governments use their "best efforts" to assist ICE.

Gov. Ron DeSantis later said he was prepared to suspend them.


