UF researchers say lifestyle choices affect brain age
Your brain may be aging faster than your body, according to University of Florida researchers who study how lifestyle factors affect brain age.
University of Florida researchers recently published a study on how lifestyle factors could affect our "brain age."
WUFT's Victoria Perez talked to the researchers — Jared Tanner and Kimberly Sibille — and began by asking about the factors that affect brain age.
