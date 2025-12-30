© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
UF researchers say lifestyle choices affect brain age

WUFT | By Victoria Perez
Published December 30, 2025 at 8:50 AM EST
illustration shows smaller man look up at a large brain in concept about brain health
illustration
/
stock,adobe.com

Your brain may be aging faster than your body, according to University of Florida researchers who study how lifestyle factors affect brain age.

Your brain may be aging faster than your body.

University of Florida researchers recently published a study on how lifestyle factors could affect our "brain age."

WUFT's Victoria Perez talked to the researchers — Jared Tanner and Kimberly Sibille — and began by asking about the factors that affect brain age.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the report.


Victoria Perez
