Federal, local agencies thwart alleged smuggling operation off Fort Pierce

A multi-agency operation off the Fort Pierce Inlet on Aug. 30 led to the seizure of more than 160 kilograms of cocaine and the arrest of several individuals accused of attempting to smuggle narcotics and undocumented immigrants into the United States, authorities said.

According to investigators, law enforcement received intelligence on Aug. 29 that a group of men staying at an Airbnb in Fort Pierce planned to travel to the Bahamas to pick up narcotics and transport undocumented immigrants.

Around 5:30 a.m. the next day, two vessels were seen leaving the inlet. A third boat was later identified as part of the operation, investigators said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Port St. Lucie Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Florida Highway Patrol coordinated to intercept the vessels as they returned.

The three boats — a 42-foot Contender, a 36-foot Grady White and a 33- to 35-foot Intermarine — were stopped near the inlet. Authorities said the Intermarine attempted to flee but was disabled by CBP agents.

On board the vessels, 30 Chinese nationals, including two juveniles, and five Bahamian men were taken into custody. Three additional Bahamian men conducting counter-surveillance on land were also arrested, authorities said. Approximately 168 kilograms of cocaine were recovered.

All individuals were turned over to federal authorities. Officials said the Chinese nationals interdicted at sea were transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard and are expected to be repatriated.

"We won't tolerate criminals using our shores as their pathway," St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a release. "Our county will not be a gateway for criminal enterprises. I'm proud of the teamwork and tenacity shown by all the local, state, and federal agencies involved. This operation highlights the critical importance of our partnership with federal authorities. Having our detectives embedded in federal agencies like the DEA and others is a true force multiplier, giving us direct access to intelligence, resources, and coordinated efforts that are critical to securing our borders and protecting the people and quality of life in St. Lucie County."

