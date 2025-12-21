© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Search underway by Coast Guard, others in the Gulf for missing Fort Myers attorney and his nephew

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 21, 2025 at 8:30 AM EST
Side-by-side pictures of two men. One is a close-up of a man in a blue t-shirt, the other is a wider shot of a man in a brown jacket and lighter colored t-shirt.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Missing in the Gulf, 57-year-old Randall Spivey, left, and 33-year-old Brandon Billmaier.

A search is being conducted off the Gulf shore for 57-year-old Attorney Randall Spivey, and his 33-year-old nephew Brandon Billmaier. The Coast Guard said they were reported missing at about 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19.

Editor's note and USCG Notice: USCG crews and partner agencies continue to search. Uncoordinated crews operating in the search area can create unsafe conditions and hinder response efforts. Boaters and aircraft pilots should monitor Ch. 16 and report pertinent info to Sector #StPete @ 866-881-1392.

A search is being conducted off the Gulf shore for a Fort Myers attorney and his nephew who went missing Friday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard is in search-and-rescue mode for 57-year-old Attorney Randall Spivey, and his 33-year-old nephew Brandon Billmaier. The Coast Guard said they were reported missing at about 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19.

The pair's boat was found empty 70 miles off Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office issued a request for help in locating Spivey and Billmaier.

Spivey is a white male, 6'1", 245 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a dark in color shirt.

Billmaier is a white male, 6'2", 250 pounds, with strawberry hair and brown eyes.

The two left early yesterday morning for a fishing trip on a 42-foot Freeman boat from a residence on the 15000 block of Intracoastal Court in Fort Myers.

If you know the whereabouts of Spivey and Billmaier, you're asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000, or 911 as applicable. You may also call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous.

42-foot Freeman boat of missing Fort Myers attorney found empty by Coast Guard.
/
42-foot Freeman boat of missing Fort Myers attorney found empty by Coast Guard.

Tags
Environment Missing PersonsU.S. Coast GuardFort Myers
WGCU Staff
