© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

'Officer Grinch' gives Florida Keys drivers onions instead of tickets

WGCU
Published December 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Person in a Grinch costume hands an onion to a man in a car. For some reason, the man is smiling.
Andy Newman/MCSO
Recently retired Monroe County Sheriff's Office Colonel Lou Caputo, right, donned a Grinch costume to stage an awareness-raising holiday traffic patrol at Key Largo School. Drivers who violate local traffic laws during the patrol are given a choice — ticket or onion — and a short lecture on safe driving by Caputo.

Holiday motorists going a bit too fast through a school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway might receive an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic ticket.

Holiday motorists going a bit too fast through a school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway might receive an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic ticket.

Colonel Lou Caputo, who recently retired from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, donned the Grinch costume Friday morning to stage an awareness-raising holiday traffic patrol at Key Largo School.

Caputo worked with active-duty deputies clocking the speed of cars passing the elementary/middle school. Dressed as the green-faced character created by children's author "Dr. Seuss," he offered a choice to drivers who went 5 mph or less over the school zone's speed limit: a ticket or an onion.

The Grinch speed enforcement detail, launched by Caputo more than 20 years ago, emphasizes the need for drivers to obey speed limits and stay off cell phones in school zones.

"We educate people during the holidays to come through the school zone, but slow it down a little bit, pay attention — because in the holiday season, people are distracted," said Caputo.

When a car is pulled over, uniformed deputies check the vehicle's license plate and the driver's license. If all is in order, the Grinch then appears before the driver to discuss the speeding offense and make his offer.

Caputo conceived the program after watching the 2000 film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," starring Jim Carrey's onion-loving character. His appearance typically startles drivers, he reported, but virtually all of them choose the onion over the ticket.

On Friday, one woman driver actually bit into an onion in front of the Grinch.

"We don't want to force anybody to take an onion if they don't like onions — if you prefer the citation, we can give you that citation," Caputo quipped.

Though the speed enforcement project is lighthearted in nature, its serious purpose is the reason Caputo continues to portray the Grinch even in retirement.

"I think working with the Sheriff's Department is important to continue the tradition of educating people in our school zones, and I find a lot of pleasure in doing it," he said.


Copyright 2025 WGCU
Tags
Courts / Law Florida KeysMonroe Countykey largoDr. Seussspeed limit
Related Stories
  1. If you speed, you may get a ticket. How about a warning and an onion instead?
  2. One Man's Holiday Stand: A Giant Lawn Grinch
  3. How One Santa Is Preventing COVID-19 — 'The Grinch' — From Stealing Christmas Joy
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now