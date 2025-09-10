© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Grand theft, battery charges dropped against former USF coach Jim Leavitt

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published September 10, 2025 at 9:57 PM EDT
Jim Leavitt, as an assistant coach with the University of Colorado in 2017.
AP
Jim Leavitt, as an assistant coach with the University of Colorado in 2017. He was named to USF Athletics Hall of Fame in June. He is scheduled to be inducted Oct. 2.

Court documents show Pinellas County's state attorney's office concluded “the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time.”

Charges related to a domestic incident were dropped against former University of South Florida football coach Jim Leavitt.

In a legal filing Wednesday, the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s office said “having taken testimony under oath” investigators concluded “the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time.”

Leavitt, 68, was arrested around 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at his St. Petersburg residence. According to a police affidavit, he took a Louis Vuitton purse, a clutch and wallet belonging to a former live-in girlfriend and grabbed her as she tried to leave his apartment.

The affidavit said Leavitt also pushed a man in the chest at the scene.

Leavitt was taken into custody on charges of felony grand theft, domestic battery and simple battery, according to Pinellas County Jail records. He was released on bail the following evening on $7,000 bond.

Leavitt, who started the Bulls’ football program from scratch in 1997, was named to USF Athletics Hall of Fame in June. He is scheduled to be inducted Oct. 2.
Tags
Courts / Law USF FootballCrimearrestCourtsUniversity of South FloridaCollege Football
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
  1. Tampa Bay Sports Commission head Rob Higgins is USF's new CEO of athletics
  2. USF, at No. 18, cracks the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven seasons
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now