Grand theft, battery charges dropped against former USF coach Jim Leavitt

Charges related to a domestic incident were dropped against former University of South Florida football coach Jim Leavitt.

In a legal filing Wednesday, the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s office said “having taken testimony under oath” investigators concluded “the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time.”

Leavitt, 68, was arrested around 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at his St. Petersburg residence. According to a police affidavit, he took a Louis Vuitton purse, a clutch and wallet belonging to a former live-in girlfriend and grabbed her as she tried to leave his apartment.

The affidavit said Leavitt also pushed a man in the chest at the scene.

Leavitt was taken into custody on charges of felony grand theft, domestic battery and simple battery, according to Pinellas County Jail records. He was released on bail the following evening on $7,000 bond.

Leavitt, who started the Bulls’ football program from scratch in 1997, was named to USF Athletics Hall of Fame in June. He is scheduled to be inducted Oct. 2.