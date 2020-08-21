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Authorities in Tallahassee said the teen will be charged as an adult. Police say a fight broke out before the shooting outside Bragg Memorial Stadium. It appears that none of the injured were intended targets.
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Court documents show Pinellas County's state attorney's office concluded “the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time.”
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Leavitt, who is scheduled to be enshrined in the Bulls' Athletics Hall of Fame in October, is accused of grabbing an ex-girlfriend and taking her Louis Vuitton purse, clutch and wallet during a domestic incident.
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Will McNeil Jr. said he is still recovering from injuries suffered when he was punched by deputies, who are seen on video forcibly removing him from his car in February.
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The footage shows William McNeil Jr. asking to speak to a supervisor when deputies broke his window, punched him in the face, pulled him from the vehicle, punched him again and threw him to the ground.
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Franco was having an All-Star season with Tampa Bay in 2023 before Dominican authorities began investigating allegations he had been in a relationship with a minor and paid her mother for consent.
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Body camera footage released by Miami Beach police shows U.S. Olympic runner Fred Kerley arguing with a group of officers late Thursday before a physical confrontation erupted.
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Criminal proceedings have begun Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23, of Ruskin after his bull terrier found tied to a pole on Interstate 75 ahead of the hurricane. The rescued dog is safe with a foster family.
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Despite more than doubling in population, Florida had the fewest number of juvenile arrests last fiscal year since it began keeping statistics 42 years…
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Police in the U.K. said they arrested an 18-year-old man in southeast England on Saturday morning. Late Saturday night, they arrested a 21-year-old man in London.
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Pasco County authorities say five self-proclaimed neo-Nazis have been arrested after an ongoing investigation found them in possession of illegal…
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A Central Florida public defender called for an end to arrests for being broke. And the chief judge agrees the program needs to be evaluated, but for...