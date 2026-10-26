15-year-old arrested in Florida A&M shooting that wounded 11 after homecoming game

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a Saturday night shooting that wounded 11 people at Florida A&M University following the school's homecoming football game, Tallahassee police said Monday.

On Sunday, police arrested Anthony Rivers III in connection with the shooting, police said in a press release. Following consultation with State Attorney Jack Campbell, the teen faces 11 counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, the statement said.

Investigators said they made the arrest after receiving a "significant influx of information," from the public, including tips and digital evidence.

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The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday outside Bragg Memorial Stadium's west fence after the homecoming game between FAMU and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, police said.

The gunfire broke out after a fight "between individuals known to one another" on Perry Street.

Eleven people were struck and one person was injured while running away. Six of those wounded were minors – one of them 11 years old, police said.

It appears none of the injured were intended targets, police said.

At least three of the people suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police said the investigation is continuing and additional arrests are possible.

Video surfaced on social media of people fleeing in terror. The area was crowded with people leaving the game and homecoming celebration.