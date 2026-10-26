Investigation into shooting near FAMU's campus continues as students head back to class

A shooting near Florida A&M University's Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday following the school's homecoming football game left 12 injured, including six children. Now, as students head back to class Monday, the university says it's focused on helping students heal and looking toward the future.

FAMU President Marva Johnson says counseling will be available for students to help them work through any trauma.

"We are FAMU-ly at FAMU, and our pride, our identity and our future will not be defined by the challenges we face, but how we respond to them together," Johnson said in a video posted on social media.

In a video statement, Johnson points out the incident took place off campus, but says healing will happen as a university.

"To be clear, this situation did not occur on our campus. Therefore, the Tallahassee Police Department is leading the investigation to locate and arrest those responsible. And they will determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event," Johnson says.

Johnson says she is grateful for the law enforcement officers who responded quickly to the incident and who are now leading the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

In a separate video, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell asks the community for patience.

"I understand that our community wants answers, and so do we," Revell says. "While there are details we cannot share at this stage of the investigation, I want to assure you that we are working nonstop to bring those responsible to justice."

TPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

The police department has created a tip hotline. Those with information can call (850-891-4610) or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS. Police are encouraging anyone with photos or videos to share them through the department's submission link.



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