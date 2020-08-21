Tallahassee Police Department

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Anthony Rivers III made his first appearance in court Monday. He faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder.
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Authorities in Tallahassee said the teen will be charged as an adult. Police say a fight broke out before the shooting outside Bragg Memorial Stadium. It appears that none of the injured were intended targets.
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The police department recently announced its Approach With Care Autism Awareness Initiative. It includes additional training for officers and free vehicle decals.
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Uninsured patients made up about 25% of the 20,000+ inpatient gunshot hospitalizations in the state from 2018 to 2024, an analysis found. They also had shorter hospital stays than those with any form of coverage.
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School officials say none of the victims were FAMU students, and no arrests have been made.
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The Florida Supreme Court sets an August hearing for a Marsy's Law case involving Tallahassee policeThe Florida Supreme Court has set a date for oral arguments in a case over whether law enforcement can claim victim privacy protections while on the job.
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A well-funded, and mostly misunderstood, 2018 ballot amendment could roll back public oversight of the police for the foreseeable future. How did we get here?
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A man who is suspected of stabbing five people at a construction supplies business in Florida's capital city on Wednesday was an employee who was asked to…