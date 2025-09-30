Lawyer says others report injuries on Epic Universe roller coaster where man was killed

The family of a man who died last month after riding a Universal Studios roller coaster is asking others who may have experienced injuries on the ride to come forward with their stories.

Last month, 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Universal's new Epic Universe theme park.

On Tuesday, his family's attorney, Ben Crump, said they have been told of other victims. Crump is representing the Zavala family in a lawsuit against Universal.

"Since the press conference last week, others have come forward, not only witnesses, but more importantly, you have had other riders come forward to talk about how they too sustained injuries from this ride," Crump said with Zavala's family behind him.

Crump says their accounts raise the question: "Was this part of a pattern consistent with what appears to have caused Kevin to be killed?"

Last week, the Orange County medical examiner found Zavala's cause of death to be blunt force injuries and ruled his death accidental. The park said internal findings show the ride functioned properly, and a state agency's review agreed.

Crump did not give names, but Zavala's family shared anecdotes sent to them.

Last week, a 49-year-old Sanford woman, Sandi Sheets, filed a lawsuit after sustaining severe injuries on the Stardust Racer in April. Sheets claimed that her head was shaken and slammed into her seat's headrest throughout the duration of the ride. Sheets also said she sustained a "disability" and "physical impairment." Court records show she settled the case two days after filing the lawsuit.

Zavala's mother, Anna, said she was calling on others to come forward, to help her family find closure.

"We want these answers so that we can have some peace. It's extremely difficult losing a son, and we do not wish this type of pain upon anybody," Anna said.

Crump also addressed the death of Tyree Sampson, a 14-year-old boy who died riding an Icon Park attraction in 2022. Crump represented Sampson's family in a lawsuit against the park's owners. Sampson's death led to the "Tyree Sampson Act," which called for increased reporting requirements on safety systems. Crump said Universal is exempt from that regulation.

A member of Crump's team said the law firm would be asking for more government oversight.

Central Florida Public Media reached out to Universal via email but did not receive an immediate response.

