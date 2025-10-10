© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Bondi in Tampa to announce arrest of California man for making threat

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 10, 2025 at 2:06 PM EDT
Blonde woman standing at a podium and microphone with a man in dark suit to the left, and an older bald man in a dark suit to his right
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi attends a news conference in Tampa to announce the arrest of a man who sent a threatening letter to conservative commentator Benny Johnson, left. To the right is Gregory W. Kehoe, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the man, 69, wrote a letter in which he threatened to kill conservative activist Benny Johnson.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was in Tampa on Friday to announce the arrest of a California man on charges he sent a threatening letter to a conservative commentator.

George Russell Isbell Jr., 69, of San Diego, faces a charge of mailing a threatening communication, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

“We cannot allow this political violence to continue any longer," said Bondi at the news conference, which was also attended by Gregory W. Kehoe, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, and representatives from the FBI.

"This arrest will serve as a reminder to many – do not do this, we will find you and bring you to justice.”

According to the release, Isbell mailed a letter on Sept. 18 from San Diego to Benny Johnson, a media personality who's based in Tampa.

The letter referenced Charlie Kirk, a friend of Johnson's who was assassinated a week earlier in Utah, and made graphic references to wanting to kill Johnson.

"The author of this letter made it very clear that he hated Benny because of his views, and he wanted Benny dead," Bondi said

Isbell faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison if convicted.
Tags
Courts / Law Pam BondiCharlie Kirk
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories
  1. Florida bill proposes renaming campus roads after Charlie Kirk, sparking backlash
  2. Florida attorney general announces portal to report 'threats of violence'
  3. Social media is shattering America's understanding of Charlie Kirk's death
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now