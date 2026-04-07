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Rapper Offset shot in Florida, spokesperson says he is stable

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:01 AM EDT
A black man with short hair and wearing a leather black and white tuxedo stares right into the camera with a serious expression on his face.
Jordan Strauss
/
Invision/AP
Offset arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

A spokesperson for the Migos rapper has confirmed the shooting and says he is being treated at a hospital. His exact condition is unknown. The Seminole Police Department says a person sustained injuries that were not life-threatening Monday evening.

The rapper Offset was shot Monday and is stable, according to a spokesperson for the Migos rapper, but his exact condition is unknown.

He is being treated at a hospital and being closely monitored, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Offset was formerly married to Cardi B, with whom he has three children.

The Seminole Police Department said a person sustained injuries that were not life-threatening Monday evening at a valet area outside of the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. The police department did not identify the victim.

Two people were detained by police and officials are investigating the incident, according to a statement from the police department.

“The site is secure and there is no threat to the public,” according to the police department. “Operations continue as normal.”

Offset's cousin Takeoff, another member of Migos, was shot dead in 2022.

The trio, with its rapid-fire triplet flow, became known as one of the most popular hip-hop groups of all time. It broke out with the 2013 hit “Versace” and later earned Grammy nominations for best rap album with 2018’s “Culture," while a track off it nabbed a nod for best rap performance.

Offset and Cardi B were secretly wed in September 2017 in Atlanta. In 2024, Cardi B announced that she filed for divorce.
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