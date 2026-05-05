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Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

New Florida U.S. House map sparks legal battle over partisan gerrymandering claims

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published May 5, 2026 at 3:30 PM EDT
A map of Florida divided up into districts
Screengrab, Executive Office of the Governor's proposed congressional redistricting plan
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new congressional map into law in May 2026.

A high-stakes legal fight is underway after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new congressional map.

Several lawsuits have been filed since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new congressional map on Monday boosting the GOP advantage.

And those suing say more than the map is at stake.

"I think this says more about whether or not you have a state that is able to govern itself [and] allow the people to pass rules and policies that will be respected and protected," said Genesis Robinson, executive director of Equal Ground Education Fund, which filed the first lawsuit.

In 2010, Florida voters approved the "Fair Districts" amendments, which modified the state Constitution to in part block districts from being drawn with "the intent to favor or disfavor a political party or an incumbent."

Robinson said the map was "clearly" drawn to create a Republican advantage, making it unconstitutional. His organization joined a number of state voters in filing a lawsuit in Leon County's circuit court soon after DeSantis signed the map.

That map adds four GOP-leaning districts in Florida. This means the state could send twenty-four Republicans and only four Democrats to the U.S. House.

"This is just a clear follow-up on the request of Donald Trump to create these districts for partisan reasons, and that's why we're filing suit and asking the court to intervene," Robinson said.

More lawsuits have been filed by other advocacy organizations alleging the same partisan gerrymandering violation, setting up a legal showdown with big implications for the midterm elections and the U.S. House majority.

DeSantis has said he believes the courts will rule in his favor.

His office didn't respond to a media request. Neither did Florida House leadership. A Senate spokesperson declined to comment.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting
Tags
Courts / Law Your Florida2026 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantisRedistricting
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
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