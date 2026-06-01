17-year-old wounded in a shooting on Clearwater Beach during a 'teen takeover'

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting at Clearwater Beach on Sunday during what police called a "teen takeover."

In a news conference Sunday night, Clearwater Deputy Police Chief Michael Walek said hundreds of people "described as a spring break" gathered at the 100 block of Coronado Drive following information shared on social media that it would take place.

Walek said police were aware of the possibility of a large gathering during the first weekend of summer break and "allocated our resources to prepare for the possibility of influx of people. "

Here is the scene tonight in Clearwater Beach. Shootings and riots everywhere pic.twitter.com/tRDZZ1LvO2 — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) June 1, 2026

Walek said Clearwater police received assistance from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Largo Police Department during the disturbance, and access to Clearwater Beach was cut off after police implemented "the traffic plan that is commonly used on July 4."

"We also canvassed local hospitals to see if there were any other injured persons around. In the aftermath of the shooting, we had other reports of large crowds that had gathered in other locations and were creating a disturbance. "

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Walek said this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

"I want to send a very, very clear message to anyone who plans to come here and engage in the kind of behavior we saw this evening," Walek said. "Don't do it. If you do, your trip to the beach will end up with a trip to jail. "

Multiple people were detained for questioning, Walek said.

The teen was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.