Tampa youth mentors weigh in on 'teen takeover' and solutions

After 22 young people were arrested and charged in downtown Tampa during what's become known as a "teen takeover," city officials are looking for solutions.

These takeover events are large public gatherings often fueled by social media, and have popped up nationwide. In some cases, tensions arise and escalate into fights or property damage.

ALSO READ: Are 'teen takeovers' a real threat?

As a counter to these takeovers, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) and community organizations are hosting "Takeover with a Purpose," which organizers say is supposed to provide a positive space for teens to gather.

The event will take place Friday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Jackson Heights NFL Yet Center.

Tampa Police Department The Tampa Police Department is partnering with several community organizations on "Takeover with a Purpose," which city leaders are calling a more positive space for teens to gather.

Tai Ishia Robinson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club Tampa Bay, told Florida Matters Live & Local on Thursday she doesn't think every kid who was present at last week's takeover at Curtis Hixon Park were looking for trouble.

"They are teens, but they're just kids who are still looking for a connection, looking for belonging and really looking for something to do," said Robinson.

Robinson said it's up to community leaders to provide an alternative with events like the one on Friday. Robinson pointed to various opportunities through the Boys & Girls Club, including internships, scholarships and community service.

Freddie Barton, executive director of the group Safe & Sound Hillsborough, echoed Robinson's thoughts. His group works to prevent violence among youth.

"Every single one of them probably went with the notion of, 'I'm getting ready to hang out. I'm getting ready to go see some of my friends. I want to be on social media,' but then tensions escalate," said Barton.

About 130 kids attended the takeover in Curtis Hixon Park last Friday. Body camera footage from the TPD shows the crowd dispersing as an officer appears to make an arrest.

Night time aerial footage captures officers responding on bikes as people walk on the street and fights break out.

Of the 22 arrested, 18 of them were minors between the ages of 12- and 17-years-old.

Most were charged with the misdemeanor crime of affray, which Florida law describes as engaging in a fight "with another person in a public place to the terror of the people."

Other charges include resisting an officer with violence, drug possession, fleeing to elude and obstructing a highway.

TPD seized two firearms and one vehicle connected to the disturbance.

The police department had initially released, in error, the names of all who were arrested. Florida law keeps confidential the identity of minors arrested on misdemeanor charges, unless they are being charged as an adult.

The department has since deleted the names of the minors involved.

Jamal Jefferson supervises the Teens Leading Change program with Tampa Parks and Recreation. He says some of the kids in his program attended the takeover.

"Our simple question was, 'Hey, what made you want to go Friday?'" Jefferson said.

They told him, "I just needed something to do. I was curious. The flyer came to my phone that there was going to be a gathering at Curtis Hixon Park."

Jefferson said one kid told him their parent dropped them off.

"Essentially, it comes down to they want to find something to do. We can either turn that into a positive and figure out a way to engage," Jefferson said.

Barton said he hopes Friday's event is just the beginning.

"What do we do after that? How do we continue to support? How do we do this in other parts of the city or the county? That is the bigger question we need to answer," he said.

