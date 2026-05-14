The Haitian assassination case, Everglades countdown begins, solutions for teen takeovers

Four South Florida men have been convicted in the 2021 assassination plot targeting Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. But there are lingering questions over what really happened in the months leading up to the killing.

Inside the Haiti assassination plot trial

(0:00) Four Florida men were recently convicted in the 2021 plot to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Two defense attorneys — one involved in the case — offer hindsight analysis. What did the jury hear? Where did the trial turn? Who called it one of the most “hare-brained” federal prosecutions he’s ever seen?

GUESTS:



David Joffe, federal criminal defense attorney

Manny Perez, defense attorney

What’s ahead for “Alligator Alcatraz”?

(12:01) The controversial immigrant detention center in the Everglades could close sooner than expected, raising new questions about detainees, cleanup efforts and taxpayer costs. Reporter Meghan Bowman explains how the story grew from a local environmental fight into one of Florida’s biggest political and human rights stories.

GUEST:



Meghan Bowman, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter

Solutions for teen takeovers

(20:58) Community leaders and youth advocates discuss the rise of so-called “teen takeovers” and sparking these disruptive gatherings. A recent gathering in downtown Tampa got violent and led to 22 arrests. How are law enforcement, schools and nonprofits responding? What programs can help? What can parents do to steer teens toward safer outlets?

GUESTS:



Freddie Barton, Safe and South Hillsborough executive director

Tai Ishia Robinson, Boys & Girls Club Tampa Bay regional vice president

Jamal Jefferson, Tampa Park and Recreation site supervisor

‘Matchmaker, matchmaker’

(35:33) Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have relocated to Florida since the start of the 2022 Russian invasion. Among them are two musical brothers who play instruments they carried with them from the war. They're both in a local production of "Fiddler on the Roof" that resonates with their experiences.

Healing Tampa Bay's waterways

(39:58) Seagrasses are good for the quality of our bays and are home to as many as 75% recreationally and commercially important species of fish. On a ride into Boca Ciega Bay, WUSF’s Steve Newborn takes part in the first mapping of these simple grasses since the 2024 hurricanes.

An affair of the art

(44:05) The Tampa Downtown Partnership hired artist Dylan Perry to paint a mural on a wall next to the Rialto Theatre. So last month, community members were invited to help with the initial design. Picture a wall-sized, paint-by-number scenario.