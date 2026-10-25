At least 12 people were injured in a shooting near FAMU's Bragg Stadium

At least 12 people were injured, including six children, in a shooting Saturday near Florida A&M University's Bragg Memorial football stadium during the school's homecoming weekend, authorities said.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told reporters that no arrests had been made. Police say they are continuing their active investigation.

"Tonight, our thoughts are with the victims and their families as they face the devastating impact of this violence," said Chief of Police Lawrence Revell said in a statement. "It is especially heartbreaking to know that children are among those injured. In the moments immediately following the shooting, and before the scene was fully secure, our officers put their own safety at risk to carry victims to safety and transport them to the hospital. Their actions were nothing short of heroic and reflect the courage and compassion our officers bring to this community every day. As our detectives work to determine exactly what happened and identify those responsible, we remain committed to getting answers for these families. We ask anyone with information to come forward and help us do just that."

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out near the intersection of Perry and Manatee Streets prior to the shooting. The incident took place just before 8 p.m. Saturday, following the FAMU football game.

Eleven of the victims sustained gunshot wounds, and at least three victims sustained serious injuries, according to police. Officials say nine others are reported to be in stable condition.

The university said on social media that it is monitoring the situation and that the campus remains safe.

In the post, the university encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Tallahassee Police Department.

This is a developing story. Details are subject to change. WFSU will post updates as more information becomes available.

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