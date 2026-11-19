Florida carried out a record 20th execution of the year on a man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her husband during a home invasion, and Texas was preparing to put a man to death later Thursday evening for the killing of a jeweler during a $3.6-million diamond heist.

Thomas Mitchell Overton, 71, was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m. EST after a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison in Raiford. In his final statement, he denied ever breaking into the couple's home and attacking them.

Elsewhere, Reinaldo Dennes, 70, was scheduled to receive a lethal injection about an hour later and become the ninth person executed by Texas this year. The planned executions of the two septuagenarians in a single day reflected the aging of the U.S. death row population.

Overton was convicted of killing Michael and Susan MacIvor and their unborn child during an August 1991 break-in at their Florida Keys home. Dennes was convicted of capital murder in the death of Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer found shot multiple times in his office in January 1996.

With Overton’s lethal injection concluded, Florida has carried out more than half of the nation’s 38 executions this year under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made aggressive use of the death penalty like few other governors. They come amid renewed scrutiny of capital punishment in the U.S. following Tennessee’s failed execution of Christa Pike in September.

DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has said he wants to bring justice to families who have waited decades for death sentences to be carried out. He signed the death warrants that led to a record of 19 executions in 2025, then the most in a single year in Florida since the death penalty’s reinstatement in 1976. With Thursday’s execution, Florida surpasses its 2025 total while planning for two more executions in December.

Texas set a record for executions there when 40 people were put to death in 2000.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied appeals in the Texas and Florida cases.

Florida husband and wife were strangled

The MacIvors were found dead in their Tavernier, Florida, home on Aug. 22, 1991, court records show. Autopsies determined both were strangled and that Susan MacIvor, who was eight months pregnant, had been raped. The medical examiner said her unborn male child likely survived for about half an hour after her death.

Investigators collected DNA evidence from the scene but initially found no match with the state's database. But Overton, who had worked at a gas station near the MacIvors' home, was arrested on an unrelated burglary charge in 1996. Authorities said a sample taken from him matched the sample collected at the MacIvors' home, and he was charged with their killings.

Overton was convicted in 1999 of two counts of first-degree murder and received a death sentence for each. Defense attorneys had argued investigators had planted the DNA evidence.

Diamonds missing in jeweler's killing were never recovered

Dennes, a jewelry designer, had an office in the same building as Szucs, according to court documents. A cleaning woman testified at trial that Dennes arranged for her to open the building’s back door after hours. According to court records, her actions allowed Dennes and his brother to gain entry the night of the shooting, and she also distracted the security guard at Dennes’ request.

The guard was shot twice but recovered, later identifying Dennes as his assailant.

Police found the jeweler's body upon entering his office, according to court filings. The documents said officers found the jeweler's safe empty with no sign of the diamonds or the $200,000 in cash he supposedly had on hand. The diamonds were never located.

Dennes’ attorneys later argued there was insufficient evidence to prove he killed Szucs.

Prosecutors said in a recent court filing that Dennes, who came to the U.S. from Cuba with his family as a child, admitted guilt during a Spanish-language interview with Telemundo in 2022.

“I did those things, so I am guilty,” Dennes told Telemundo, adding he regretted taking a man’s life, the prosecutor's filing said.

A year after Dennes was convicted, his brother, Jose Albert Dennes, pleaded guilty to murder in the case and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was released on parole in 2019.