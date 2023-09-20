© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Small Business Administration opens a Hillsborough Co. center to assist Idalia-damaged businesses

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
Debris and wood paneling are piled up outside a seafood market. Dumpsters are in the parking lot.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF
Staff at Hernando Beach Seafood were working on Thursday to clean up the flood-damaged building.

Small businesses that suffered damages in Hurricane Idalia should not wait to settle with their insurance company before applying for a disaster loan.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is trying to help companies affected by Hurricane Idalia by opening a Business Recovery Center in Hillsborough County.

The site opened Tuesday at the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center at 2101 E. Palm Ave. in Tampa.

According to an SBA press release, businesses that suffered damages in the storm should not wait to settle with their insurance company before applying for a disaster loan.

“Our Business Recovery Centers are one of the most powerful resources at SBA’s disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster,” said Francisco Sanchez, Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience. “Business owners can meet in-person with our specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans and get information on the full breadth of our programs designed to help them navigate their recovery.”

According to an SBA press release, the disaster declaration covers Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, and Taylor counties, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Alachua, Charlotte, Desoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Polk, Sumter, Union, and Wakulla counties.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

More information about applying for a disaster loan can be found at the SBA website.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
