Gas prices in Florida increase

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published April 15, 2024 at 5:16 PM EDT
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday in Florida was $3.51, up from $3.46 a week earlier and $3.48 a month earlier, according to AAA.

Average gasoline prices in Florida were up 5 cents over the past week, with the lowest prices continuing in the Panhandle and the highest prices in parts of South Florida, according to the AAA auto club.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in an online post that it’s too early to attribute any of the change to the growing conflict in the Middle East that over the weekend included Iran attacking Israel.

“At current time, we expect virtually no impact to oil and #gasprices from the Iran/Israel situation,” De Haan posted on Sunday. “However, if Israel retaliates and further escalates, this could change.”

Motorists in the Panama City area paid an average of $3.27 on Monday, while motorists in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area paid $3.71.
