Walmart says its health clinics and telehealth will close Friday

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published June 27, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT
Walmart is closing its health centers and virtual care service as the retail giant has struggled to find success with the offerings.

The retail giant on April 30 cited an unsustainable business model when it announced it would close its 51 Walmart Health locations in five states. That included 23 stores in Florida.

Walmart announced it will shut down its health clinic and telehealth service on Friday.

The retail giant on April 30 cited an unsustainable business model when it announced it would close its 51 Walmart Health locations in five states.

That included 23 stores in Florida.

Walmart launched the health offerings in 2019 but has said “there is not a sustainable business model for us to continue.” As part of the struggles, the retailer said it found insurance reimbursement challenging.

The company recommended patients search ZocDoc and Healthgrades to identify new providers.

"Walmart Health cannot provide patients with contact information for providers or information about future practices," the company said. "Patients will have the opportunity to obtain or transfer their health records."

Walmart’s pharmacies and vision centers remain open.

Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
