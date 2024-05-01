Walmart is closing its 51 health centers. Here are the 23 Florida locations

Walmart is closing its health centers and virtual care service after struggling to find success with the offerings, the U.S. retailer said Tuesday.

Walmart had 51 health centers in five states, including 23 in Florida, with the goal of helping people save money on their health care needs.

The company said that after managing the clinics it launched in 2019 and expanding its telehealth program, it concluded “there is not a sustainable business model for us to continue.”

“This is a difficult decision, and like others, the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs create a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time,” the company said in a statement.

A spokeswoman said reimbursement proved challenging “from all types of insurance.”

Walmart does not yet have specific dates for when its health centers will close, but said that it will share that information when it’s available. The company said that employees that worked at its health centers are eligible to transfer to any other Walmart or Sam’s Club location.

Walmart still runs almost 4,600 pharmacies and more than 3,000 vision centers in the U.S.

Here is a list of the Florida locations:



Brandon: 11108 Causeway Blvd.

11108 Causeway Blvd. Hudson : 12582 U.S. 19

: 12582 U.S. 19 Jacksonville (5): 4250 Philips Highway; 11900 Atlantic Blvd.; 10991 San Jose Blvd.; 12100 Lem Turner Road; 7075 Collins Road

4250 Philips Highway; 11900 Atlantic Blvd.; 10991 San Jose Blvd.; 12100 Lem Turner Road; 7075 Collins Road Kissimmee (2): 1471-B E Osceola Parkway; 904-B Cypress Parkway

1471-B E Osceola Parkway; 904-B Cypress Parkway Lutz : 1563 Land O' Lakes Blvd.

: 1563 Land O' Lakes Blvd. Middleburg: 1586 Branan Field Road

1586 Branan Field Road New Port Richey: 8901 State Road 54

8901 State Road 54 Ocoee: 10490 W. Colonial Drive

10490 W. Colonial Drive Orlando (3): 11242 E. Colonial Drive; 5997 S. Goldenrod Road; 8109 S. John Young Parkway

11242 E. Colonial Drive; 5997 S. Goldenrod Road; 8109 S. John Young Parkway Pinellas Park: 8007 U.S. 19 N.

8007 U.S. 19 N. Plant City: 2600 James L. Redman Parkway

2600 James L. Redman Parkway Sanford: 3647 S. Orlando Drive

3647 S. Orlando Drive St. Petersburg: 3491 34th St. S.

3491 34th St. S. Wesley Chapel: 28516 State Road 54

28516 State Road 54 Winter Garden: 16313 New Independence Parkway

16313 New Independence Parkway Zephyrhills: 7745 Gall Blvd.

