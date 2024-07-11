FEMA decision is due next week regarding if communities impacted by Ian will lose steep discounts

Residents in several Southwest Florida communities are on edge after being told in April that their local governments were no longer in good standing with the federal government's flood program.

Local government leaders persuaded FEMA for more time before a final yes or no. FEMA spokesperson Melanie Blake confirms to WGCU that no decision has been made as of July 11.

All of unincorporated Lee County and its cities, villages and towns, with the exception of Sanibel Island and the city of Fort Myers, could see 20 to 25 % increases in their flood insurance premiums.

Dan Allers, mayor of Fort Myers Beach, says FEMA’s decision to offer or deny the steep discounts in Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Estero and unincorporated Lee is expected next week.

