DeSantis spokesperson to lead the state's tourism marketing efforts

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:21 PM EDT
A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis has been tapped to lead the state's tourism marketing efforts.

The Visit Florida Board of Directors recently approved Bryan Griffin to succeed Dana Young as president and CEO of the agency.

Griffin has worked in the Governor's office since 2022. He's currently the office's Communications Director. In 2023, Griffin took a brief hiatus to work on DeSantis' failed campaign to become the GOP's presidential nominee.

Griffin's salary and start date were not immediately clear. However, the board hopes a contract will be signed ahead of the Governor's Conference on Tourism which begins Aug. 27.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

