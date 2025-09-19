A 250-foot tall ferris wheel is proposed for Tampa's Channel District

A Tampa-based developer has announced plans to build a 250-foot tall observation tower in the city's Channel District.

Renderings show Tampa Wow! Tampa's Wheel Over Water would be within walking distance of The Florida Aquarium, and near Port Tampa Bay.

“As we’ve shared the vision, the community response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Miller said. “We’ve assembled the best team in the country with a proven track record of success around the world to make this happen.

"Tampa WOW! isn’t just about the view. It’s about creating a world-class family destination and energizing downtown with new opportunities for connection and engagement.”

The attraction would feature climate-controlled gondolas, food and drink concessions. It would also include luggage storage for cruise passengers. Rides are expected to last 20 to 30 minutes.

The project is being made possible through a $20 million private investment.

Tourism leaders in the Tampa Bay area praised the plan.

Santiago Corrado, Visit Tampa Bay president and CEO, calls the project "a transformative new attraction" that will "provide more opportunities for our community to grow and develop, and give visitors and residents a new highlight to explore."

Roger Germann, Florida Aquarium president and CEO, said the tower "will inspire wonder, create memories, and keep people coming back to our city, county and region.”

If approved by the Tampa City Council, it would open in the fall of 2026.