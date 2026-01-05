"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, why autism diagnoses should be viewed as a beginning rather than an end point.

Pediatric neurologist Dr. Suzanne Goh cuts through the misinformation and confusion surrounding autism spectrum disorder by framing it as a neurotype with strengths and challenges.

Goh, co-founder and chief medical officer of California-based Cortica Autism Care, addresses common myths surrounding vaccines and pregnancy, and discusses the importance of whole-child care.

Then, we learn how living with breast cancer means navigating evolving treatment options.

Dr. Steven Quay, a physician-scientist and biotech innovator, discusses how breast cancer care has shifted toward more gentler and personalized treatments, noting some of the challenges that come with advancing new therapies.

Quay, founder and CEO of Atossa Therapeutics in Seattle, highlights the differences in American and European approaches to breast cancer care, along with the growing role of precision medicine.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

