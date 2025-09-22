© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The University Area faces a county funding cut, but secures a $750,000 grant

WUSF | By Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Published September 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Brick building with blue doors and windows
University Area Community Development Center
Hillsborough County Commissioners cut over $200,000 from the University Area CDC's budget for the coming fiscal year. They will zero out the nonprofit's budget by 2029.

Hillsborough County currently provides about $850,000 in money, but will reduce it by 25% until 2029, when it will zero out.

The University Area Community Development Center is losing over $200,000 in county funding for the next fiscal year.

UACDC is a nonprofit that serves the University Area north of the University of South Florida Tampa campus.

It's a lower-income neighborhood where the median income is less than half of Florida’s average. The neighborhood also has a large Hispanic and black community, according to U.S. Census Data.

Hillsborough County currently provides about $850,000 in funding, but the board voted unanimously Wednesday to reduce the funds by 25% each year until the funding is completely eliminated in 2029.

UACDC was initially exempt from cuts, but its lease and management agreement were terminated in December 2024.

The nonprofit no longer manages a county-owned building in its new lease, excluding it from the county's funding cut exemptions.

The move also comes after DOGE paused a $15 million federal grant for the nonprofit to address stormwater and drainage issues in the neighborhood.

The grant would have also converted Aaran’s Pond at North 15th Street and East 131st Avenue into a community park and center that would have brought educational and health services to the neighborhood.

However, the news isn’t all bad. UACDC recently received a $750,000 state grant for its Prodigy Cultural Arts Program, which offers a variety of arts, dance, and music programs for young people.

According to federal records, UACDC generated about $7 million in revenue in 2024.
Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Gabriel Velasquez Neira is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
