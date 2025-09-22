The University Area faces a county funding cut, but secures a $750,000 grant

The University Area Community Development Center is losing over $200,000 in county funding for the next fiscal year.

UACDC is a nonprofit that serves the University Area north of the University of South Florida Tampa campus.

It's a lower-income neighborhood where the median income is less than half of Florida’s average. The neighborhood also has a large Hispanic and black community, according to U.S. Census Data.

Hillsborough County currently provides about $850,000 in funding, but the board voted unanimously Wednesday to reduce the funds by 25% each year until the funding is completely eliminated in 2029.

UACDC was initially exempt from cuts, but its lease and management agreement were terminated in December 2024.

The nonprofit no longer manages a county-owned building in its new lease, excluding it from the county's funding cut exemptions.

The move also comes after DOGE paused a $15 million federal grant for the nonprofit to address stormwater and drainage issues in the neighborhood.

The grant would have also converted Aaran’s Pond at North 15th Street and East 131st Avenue into a community park and center that would have brought educational and health services to the neighborhood.

However, the news isn’t all bad. UACDC recently received a $750,000 state grant for its Prodigy Cultural Arts Program , which offers a variety of arts, dance, and music programs for young people.

According to federal records, UACDC generated about $7 million in revenue in 2024.