FPL offers tips for Florida snowbirds preparing to leave for summer

As approximately 1.5 million seasonal residents prepare to leave the Sunshine State for cooler climates, Florida Power & Light Company is urging snowbirds to take steps to protect their homes and reduce energy use while they are away.

Without proper preparation, heat and humidity during Florida's summer months can lead to higher energy costs and increase the risk of mold in vacant homes, according to the utility company.

"We've gotten a lot of questions from seasonal residents about ways they can save and help prevent mold while they're away for the summer," said Taylor Hernandez, an FPL energy expert. "To help meet their needs, we've developed a comprehensive checklist that they can use to protect their homes and keep their bills as low as possible while their home is vacant this summer."

How to adjust your thermostat

FPL recommends residents adjust their thermostats before leaving. For homes with programmable thermostats, the company suggests cooling to 72 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours before sunrise and setting temperatures to 88 degrees for the remainder of the day. For non-programmable units, setting the thermostat to 80 degrees and maintaining indoor humidity below 60% can help prevent mold growth.

The company also advises using dehumidifiers if humidity controls are unavailable. Dehumidifiers should be set to about 58% and placed near sinks and showers, with one unit recommended per 1,000 square feet.

What to do about major appliances

In addition to temperature settings, FPL encourages residents to turn off or adjust major appliances. Homeowners should shut off water heaters at the circuit breaker and turn off the main water valve, unless a fire-sprinkler system requires it to remain on.

Other recommendations include unplugging electronics, using timers for indoor lighting and ensuring smoke alarms have fresh batteries. Residents who leave refrigerators running should set them to the warmest setting and turn off ice makers. Those who choose to turn refrigerators off should clean them thoroughly and leave doors open.

Running your pool pump

FPL also suggests setting pool pumps to run about six hours daily and arranging for someone to monitor pool conditions while away.

To help homeowners monitor their property remotely, FPL offers an online Energy Manager tool. The tool allows customers to track energy use in real time, identify unusual consumption patterns and better understand how energy is used in their homes.

As snowbirds begin their seasonal migration, FPL officials say taking these precautions can help protect homes, lower energy bills and provide peace of mind during the summer months.

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