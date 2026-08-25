Florida cattle ranchers criticize Trump's beef import plan

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would allow 300,000 tons of tariff-free beef imports over the next 90 days.

The plan was announced in a Truth Social post late last week that said the deal was designed to "reduce prices for Americans while giving space for our Great American Beef Herd to grow again."

At least two statewide cattle associations in Florida object to this plan.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the Florida Farm Bureau called on the Trump administration to abandon the plan.

"Florida Farm Bureau is deeply disappointed by the Administration’s move to flood the beef market with underpriced imports. Farmers and ranchers are already contending with high input and regulatory costs, weather challenges, and supply chain disruptions," association president Jeb Smith said in the written statement.

As the News Service of Florida reports, Florida ranks ninth in the country for beef production, and the average price for a calf is 59 percent higher compared to a year ago. Those market strains are being felt by consumers, too, who are paying 13 percent more for beef, on average, compared to 2025.

Echoing a statement made by the National Cattlemen's Association, which said America's cattle producers "share the goal of keeping groceries affordable for consumers, the Florida chapter of the trade group said allowing underpriced imports threatens the longevity of domestic beef supply.

"Artificially interfering with the cattle market is not sound policy — especially when producers continue to face record-high prices for many of the inputs required to raise cattle," said John Williamson, the president of the Florida Cattlemen's Association, in a written statement.