Florida's unemployment rate dips for the fourth consecutive month

Florida’s unemployment rate ticked down for a fourth consecutive month even as business groups have gotten “more cautious” about planning for the future.

The state Department of Commerce last report showed the jobless rate for September was 4.4%, down 0.1% from August.

The mark reflects an estimated 489,000 unemployed Floridians from a labor force of 11.1 million. The number of unemployed is down 1,000 from August but up 28,000 from a year ago. The labor force has grown by 21,000 over the year.

On Thursday, the National Federation of Independent Business reported its “Uncertainty Index” remained well above its historical average, with labor quality or availability being the top issue for the third consecutive month.

“Florida’s small business owners continue to demonstrate resilience, but growing economic uncertainty is making it more difficult to plan for the future,” NFIB Florida executive director Bill Herrle said in a released statement. “With labor quality and availability remaining a top concern and rising fuel costs, many employers are taking a more cautious approach making business decisions.”

After slowly growing over two years, Florida’s unemployment rate has incrementally fallen by 0.1 percentage point since hitting 4.8% in May.

The jobs report shows employment in education and health services continues to be the biggest growth field, adding 40,300 jobs over the past year. Almost all the new jobs involved health care and social assistance.

Leisure and hospitality jobs increased by 16,800 over the last 12 months, followed by work in transportation and utilities, up 8,300 positions. Construction has added 3,300 positions over the year and manufacturing is up 2,100 new positions.

Jobs involving financial activities have fallen by 15,800 over the year, with bigger losses in finance and insurance than real estate.

Government jobs, mostly at the state and federal levels, decreased by 8,900 over the year, while the information technology field shed 3,600 workers over the year.

The lowest unemployment rate continues to be found in South Florida, with the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan statistical area at 3.2%, down from 3.7% in August.

Metro area rates are not seasonally adjusted, while the statewide mark was adjusted.

The Fort Walton Beach-Deston area was at 4.1% for September, prior to Hurricane Isaias’ arrival on Oct. 9. The Pensacola region was at 4.6%.

The Orlando region was at 4.%, followed by the Tampa-St. Petersburg and Panama City regions both at 4.3%.

Jacksonville and Tallahassee were at 4.5%. Melbourne was at 4.6%. The Naples and Sarasota regions along the Southwest coast were both at 4.7%. Daytona Beach and Gainesville were at 4.9%.

At the other end, the Wildwood region that includes The Villages is at 7.6%. Sebring and Homosassa Springs were both at 6.3%. Lakeland is at 5.2%.