Brooksville engineering firm issues tariff refunds to customers

A Brooksville engineering firm will be returning over $100,000 in credits to its customers for tariffs they had paid.

ProMation Engineering officials said the duties were a separate line item on sales of its electric actuators.

The tariffs were imposed by President Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The U.S. Supreme Court ruled those tariffs to be illegal in Feb. 2026.

Vicki Ligertwood, ProMation sales and support representative, said they only applied the tariffs to certain products.

“That was only put on our base units, parts, and other items that came in. We did not pass the tariff through to our customers, only on our base actuator unit (orders) that came in,” said Ligertwood.

Customers were being charged certain amounts based on what they purchased.

These amounts could range anywhere between $22 and $400 per actuator, according to Ligertwood.

After tracking down how much each customer paid on each purchase, the corporation decided to refund over $100,000 in credits to those affected.

“By issuing the credit, it's like, just use it on your next open invoice is basically what we're telling them or the next time you place an order we'll use it there,” said Delphine Buck, Operations Manager.

“ProMation values transparency and believes the money received belongs to the customers,” she added, saying the amount each customer receives in credits depends on how much they spent and what they purchased.

“There's no reason for us to sit on that money; it belongs to our customers," Buck said. "(Our customers) appreciate our transparency and the fact we (will) also reimburse them right away instead of waiting until (we) are asked to give it back.''

While the Supreme Court ruling meant the federal government had to refund more than $160 billion it had collected, the money mainly went to American businesses and other importers who had paid the tariffs. Most of the time, those costs were passed along to consumers, who are not being reimbursed -- except in cases like ProMation’s.