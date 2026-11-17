The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show closed earlier this month after five days, with more than 1,300 boats spread across six waterfront locations.

That fleet included more than 200 super yachts, among them the 300-foot DRAAK, the largest vessel at the show. Billed as the world's largest in-water boat show, organizers estimate it generates about $1.8 billion in annual economic impact across Florida.

The show centers around recreational and commercial boating. But the same shipyards, carbon-fiber fabricators, electronics suppliers and skilled tradespeople could also serve a different customer: the U.S. military and its allies, which are racing to field autonomous vessels, sometimes called "gray boats" for their naval paint.

At the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, WLRN's Tom Hudson spoke with Rick Miller of the South Florida Defense Alliance and Bruce Hanson, owner of Maritime Tactical Systems.

They discussed how South Florida's boat builders, skilled workers and test waters could help the region build military vessels for the U.S.

HUDSON: Rick, what is driving this opportunity for military and government contracting work for what has been really an exclusive commercial and recreational marine industry?

MILLER: Yeah. Part of this is, you see it going on in the news, with operations in the Russia-Ukraine war, with advances in autonomy.

Part of it is also the situation we find ourselves in to compete with growing industrial and military capabilities that can, quite frankly, outpace what the United States can do right now, and the ability to add autonomy at scale and with new capabilities presents new avenues for the United States to compete in a national security arena.

South Florida, I believe, is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this because we already have an industrial base and a workforce and a supply chain that supports that kind of maritime industry. It just needs to be now reoriented or aimed and connected to the dual use defense market.

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Bruce, you already are building these autonomous marine vessels. Describe them to me.

HANSON: So basically, they're very similar to a recreational vessel. The difference is most of our designs are catamaran, and they're carbon fiber, but so are some of the recreational [ones]. The biggest difference is when you take the people off and put brains on them, the smarts, that's the true big difference. Other than that, really, they are recreational boats in wolf's clothing.

What kind of capital investment might be necessary for the marine operator here that's been focused on the commercial market as they move toward the potential of growing into a defense market?

You'd be surprised. It's actually very little. It's actually very little because they already have the pieces in place to do it. The government's mostly interested, [the question is] — 'Can you do it?' You can come up with the paperwork later, a thing called CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification), things like that, but can you do the work?

That's the number one thing. That's what we hear now out of the DOW (Department of War) every day now. Can you get it done? Can you scale? Can this happen?

And you're building these and outfitting these in Florida already. What's the opportunity for South Florida's marine industry?

For South Florida, it could be huge because right now it's been onesie-twosie trial-level, and now the US DOD [Department of Defense] and governments around the world have finally gotten over trusting autonomy, saying, "Hey, if we trust this enough now, now we need to scale." So it's going from trials to adoption worldwide.

On the business side, revenue's important, but it's what you keep ultimately that's gonna help grow the business, reinvest the business. How are the margins in this gray boat military autonomous boat business compared to recreational and yachts?

I don't know what the margins are in the yachting world very well, but I will tell you, if you do it properly, a lot of it has to do with scaling, a lot has to do with supply chain. You know, you can do very well in the military market because, once again, other countries don't have access to generation one US technology. You now are kind of giving that access, so they'll pay. I mean, they'll pay through what they call DCS, direct commercial sales. Taiwan, we got paid directly from the government. But we have approval from the State Department, 'cause you have to and we want to. But there's a big market. It's a worldwide market.

So Rick, how about that opportunity for this industry? What ingredients does it already have that can be transferable to a military and government space?

MILLER: That's the great thing about South Florida. We have actually all the ingredients and more than other places in the country that are already doing this. We have the boat builders, we have the comparable systems, the supply chains, the components, the vendors, the parts.

The thing that South Florida also brings, we also have the test evaluation and training range spaces around Florida that don't exist anywhere else in the country to the scale and scope that we have. In fact, right here off of Fort Lauderdale is a one-of-a-kind Navy test and evaluation range where certain assessments can be done on, on these and manned vessels.

And so the ability to not only do all the manufacturing design production, but then to go out and test them operationally, demonstrate, experiment and innovate is something that can be done here in a way that can't really be replicated in other locations.

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