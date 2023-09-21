The Florida Board of Governors votes to close three UCF campuses

The Florida Board of Governors voted to close three UCF campuses.

The Board that oversees the state’s university systems discussed two motions that would close or reclassify the campus.

Board member Timothy Cerio presented the motion.

“I'd like to entertain a motion to approve the request from the University of Central Florida to close the UCF Leesburg campus Palm Bay campus and South Orlando campus,” Cerio said.

The board passed that motion and also one that would reclassify UCF's Ocala campus from a type three campus to a special service site. A UCF staff member will be available to aid students, but no instruction will be given on the Ocala campus.

State University System of Florida’s Emily Sikes says there’s a difference between UCF’s main campus and the three campuses that are closing.

“In addition to the main campus universities may have locations that are geographically apart from the institution that can serve anywhere from 300 to 2000 students, and they're considered type three campuses locations that conduct research or serve the community in another capacity are considered a special purpose center,” Sikes said.

The three campus closures of University’s Leesburg, South Orlando, and Palm Bay campuses and the Ocala campus reclassification will have no impact on UCF students, faculty or staff.

The closures and reclassification are partly because of lack of demand in programs on the campuses and instruction being moved online.

