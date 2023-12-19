Tons of new sand being delivered to renourish Sanibel's beaches

Sand trucks have started rolling on a project designed to help renourish the sand on Sanibel beaches dispersed by Hurricane Ian's aggressive storm surge and howling winds in 2022.

The first of what will be from 120 to 160 trucks, each hauling two to three loads of sand per day, commenced delivering at daybreak on Tuesday.

Crews started placing sand from the Donax Road Beach Access west to Gulfside City Park (Reach 4) and from Tradewinds Drive Access west to Bowman's Beach (Reach 1).

The project will force the temporary closing of the Gulfside City Park Beach parking lot for approximately one week. The Donax Road Beach Access is also closed until further notice.

The entirety of the sand renourishment project is expected to run until early April 2024. Approximately 400,000 tons of sand will be brought in to the beaches.

Island officials said the job will cause truck traffic across the causeway and along island roadways between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some work being completed on Saturdays as needed. Officials also said while mororists will initially notice the influx of trucks, the loads will be spread out along the routes as the day progresses.

There are 5 stretches of beach where sand will be hauled in with 1-2 stretches likely being worked on simultaneously throughout the duration of the project. Once an area is complete, crews will move on to the next.

Beachgoers will be temporarily prohibited from beach sections being worked on, while the other areas of the beach will remain open.

The sand being used to renourish the Sanibel beaches comes from Vulcan Materials Company in Moore Haven.

