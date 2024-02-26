Big Cypress National Preserve temporary closes the area for prescribed fire activity

Big Cypress National Preserve has issued a temporary area closure for prescribed fire activity that will start Tuesday.

During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Prescribed fire is a carefully planned fire that uses fire science and specific environmental conditions to meet management goals for the preserve. A prescribed fire is one of Big Cypress’s best tools to help create a mosaic of diverse habitats, manage for our endangered species, and reduce the threat of a destructive wildfire.

Please refer to the map at left and area description below, temporary closures include the following areas:



All areas within treatment perimeter; CDU 32 NE, CDU 31, CDU 30, Lost Dog 1, CDU 27, CDU 35 W, CDU 39, Raccoon Point CDU, CDU 40 S, CDU 40 N, CDU 40, CDU 41 W, CDU 41, Florida National Scenic Trail - South of 13 Mile Camp and North of 10 Mile Camp (see map), CDU 25, CDU 28, CDU 21

The following adjacent areas will remain open:



Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

Fire operations are expected to run 3-5 days with conditions safe for reentry about 2-4 days after the burns are complete.

Big Cypress Fire and Aviation will make a determination after ignitions are complete on when to lift the closure.

The public will be advised of the implementation and subsequent termination of this closure by web alert, and by the posting of signs in the appropriate areas.

If a longer closure is required, due to additional fire activity, an additional press release will be issued immediately.

