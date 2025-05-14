© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
First reef completed in Monroe County's $10 million artificial reef project

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published May 14, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
A school of snapper fish gathering around a patch of an artificial reef.
Courtesy of Monroe County
A school of snapper fish gathering around a patch of an artificial reef.

The reef, located 10 miles offshore of Key West, features 45 concrete utility poles stacked in layers to create habitat spaces.

Monroe County's artificial reef grant program is making good on its objective with the completion of its first reef. The powerpole artificial reef project started last year.

At this site, just 10 miles offshore Key West, 45 concrete utility poles are stacked in layers to create habitat spaces. It's part of a network of reefs planned for the area.

In 2023, the state awarded a $10 million grant to Monroe County and the Florida Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to construct, monitor and maintain an artificial reef program.  

The network is expected to relieve pressure on natural reefs, provide new fishing and diving opportunities and establish a long-term stable marine habitat.

FWC scientists said they have observed a variety of marine life, including snappers, groupers, nurse sharks, sea turtles and dozens of invertebrate species congregate near the artificial reef.

"I was thrilled to see the great diversity and abundance of marine life using these structures," said Monroe County Director of Artificial Reefs Dr. Hanna Koch, who surveyed the sites with FWC scientists recently.

"You could clearly see how the different organisms were using the variety of spaces in the reef, whether it was a large shark resting under a ledge, small fish schooling in the shallow cracks between the layers, or medium-sized fish hiding in cavities."

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Helen Acevedo
