© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Public meetings will be held for Mosaic's deep injection wells in Polk County

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published September 8, 2025 at 6:36 PM EDT
Phosphate processing plant
Robin Sussingham
/
WUSF
Mosaic's New Wales phosphate processing plant

In August, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued draft permits for Mosaic Fertilizer to drill two exploratory wells in Polk County that could be a step toward injecting wastewater underground.

The state will hold two public meetings this week about plans by Florida's largest phosphate mining company to drill deep injection wells at two plants in Polk County.

Mosaic could eventually use the wells to pump toxic wastewater from the production of fertilizer 8,000 feet underground.

It wants to drill the wells below its former Bonnie Mine near Bartow and its New Wales facility, near Mulberry. The company is trying to determine the makeup of the underground geology.

“Injection or disposal of wastewater is not authorized under this draft permit,” according to the Florida Administrative Register notices.

“The information from the exploratory well and associated monitor well would be used to provide additional information to evaluate the suitability of the subsurface geology and confinement for potential underground injection activities. Any underground injection of wastewater would require a separate permit authorization.”

ALSO READ: Draft permits approved for Mosaic exploratory wells

Any pumping of wastewater from the mine sites would have to come at a future public hearing.

In March, a public hearing was held on an "exploratory" well at an idled Mosaic processing plant north of Plant City.

Tuesday's meeting will be about the Bartow site, with another meeting on Wednesday about the Mulberry site. They will both be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bartow Agricultural Arena, 1702 Highway 17 South.

More information on the draft permit or a copy of the public meeting's agenda can be obtained by contacting Richard Lobinske, DEP Drinking Water and Aquifer Protection Program, by U.S. mail at 2600 Blair Stone Road, MS 3530, Tallahassee, FL, 32399-2400, by phone at 850-245-8655 or by email at APP@FloridaDEP.gov.

Written public comments can be submitted during the public meeting or can be sent to Richard Lobinske through Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.
Tags
Environment MosaicPolk County
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Stories
  1. Environmental group targets EPA approval of Mosaic's Polk road built with phosphate waste
  2. EPA faces lawsuit after allowing Mosaic to build Polk test road with phosphate waste byproducts
  3. EPA gives tentative approval to a plan to build test road project using a phosphate waste product
  4. Draft permits approved for Mosaic exploratory wells
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now