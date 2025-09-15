© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Chassahowitkza River campground will likely remain open with help from Citrus County

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published September 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Swimmers and kayakers in the river
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
The Seven Sisters Spring on the Chassahowitzka River

Citrus County Commissioners have agreed to take over the campground, which was slated for closure by the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

A popular campground at a freshwater spring in Citrus County will likely stay open to the public after all. County commissioners agreed to take over the campground for the next 40 years.

The Chassahowitkza River campground had been slated to be closed by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, which said it would cost too much money to repair damage done after last year's hurricanes.

But public outcry over the popular spot — dubbed Seven Sisters Springs — persuaded Citrus County Commissioners to take over management of the campground. The water district would continue to own the land.

Dennis Blauer, who manages the campground, was one of dozens of people who spoke to commissioners Tuesday night.

"The Chassahowitzka is a gateway to a wilderness, just like camping is the gateway to the appreciation and conservation of nature," he said.

Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the deal. It would pay for the daily operations, and get any revenue from running the campground and kayak and canoe rental.

The water district would pay $200,000 for repairs. District board members are set to vote on the agreement at its next meeting, on Sept. 23.

Swimmers at the spring
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
The Seven Sisters Spring
Tags
Environment Florida Springs
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Stories
  1. Development is taking a toll on Florida's precious springs
  2. Rule finally proposed for pumping Florida freshwater springs
  3. FDEP to hold hearing on its proposal to protect Florida springs
  4. Advocacy group's lawsuit claims Florida is failing to protect springs and waterways
  5. Florida's once-pristine springs threatened by pollution, development and climate change
  6. Advocates aren't convinced by proposal to consider Florida Springs National Park
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now