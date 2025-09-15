Chassahowitkza River campground will likely remain open with help from Citrus County

A popular campground at a freshwater spring in Citrus County will likely stay open to the public after all. County commissioners agreed to take over the campground for the next 40 years.

The Chassahowitkza River campground had been slated to be closed by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, which said it would cost too much money to repair damage done after last year's hurricanes.

But public outcry over the popular spot — dubbed Seven Sisters Springs — persuaded Citrus County Commissioners to take over management of the campground. The water district would continue to own the land.

Dennis Blauer, who manages the campground, was one of dozens of people who spoke to commissioners Tuesday night.

"The Chassahowitzka is a gateway to a wilderness, just like camping is the gateway to the appreciation and conservation of nature," he said.

Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the deal. It would pay for the daily operations, and get any revenue from running the campground and kayak and canoe rental.

The water district would pay $200,000 for repairs. District board members are set to vote on the agreement at its next meeting, on Sept. 23.