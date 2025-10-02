The late Jane Goodall's impact on Florida's youth and how they'll carry on her legacy

People of all ages are heartbroken over the news of Dr. Jane Goodall's passing on Wednesday.

The legacy of the animal behavior scientist and peace advocate will live on through local chapters of her youth group Roots and Shoots.

"The main message of Roots and Shoots is that everyone of us makes a difference every single day,” Goodall said on a promotional video.

She was well-known for her groundbreaking study of chimpanzees, before expanding her focus to advocating for human rights, animal welfare, and environmental protection.

She inspired countless people around the globe, including St. Petersburg teacher Rachel Pethe'.

Rachel Pethe' / Courtesy Rachel Pethe' transported a peace dove made by her students to a recent Jane Goodall speaking event in Atlanta.

"She has given me so much purpose to help children see how they can make a difference, that they are empowered,” Pethe' said.

Goodall visited the Tampa area multiple times over the years, explaining to children how they can positively impact their communities.

Pethe' said her students got to hear Goodall speak in person on a number of occasions.

"They truly understand how important she is, and they are not only inspired by her, but I know that they will be committed to continuing to carry her flame going forward," Pethe' said.

The Jane Goodall Institute awards micro-grants to Roots and Shoots groups to fund special projects.

Pethe' has been facilitating Roots and Shoots projects for 11 years.

A few of her students at Indi-ED recently made art therapy boxes for kids dealing with anxiety and stress.

And just last week, a handful of the young environmentalists asked a state legislative delegation to protect Florida watersheds by increasing native plants.

Rachel Pethe' / Courtesy St. Petersburg educator Rachel Pethe' (left) presenting Jane Goodall (right) with a card from her students.

On International Peace Day, Pethe' got to personally hand Goodall a card signed with messages from her students.

"One of them … is Chloe, and she wrote that, 'There can be peace if I remind people that the power of love is stronger than the love of power.' You know, when I read words like this, then I truly see through them the reflection of Dr. Jane Goodall,'" Pethe’ said.

The educator plans to share Goodall's story with her future students, and help them to embody the values Goodall practiced every day.

Goodall died of natural causes in California while on a speaking tour. She was 91.