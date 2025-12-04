DeSantis pledges $112 million for water projects and fighting red tide

Speaking in Tampa, the governor announced a package of $112 million in grants to improve water quality across Central Florida. He said $50 million will go to local authorities for alternative water projects.

Eric DeHaven is executive director of the Polk Regional Water Cooperative, which serves 15 cities, and explained that this helps protect many bodies of water.

"This project is vital to the Polk County region to ensure long term sustainable water supplies to the citizens of Polk County, but even more importantly, it protects Polk County's diverse natural systems such as the Peace River and our many lakes, rivers, and streams," he said during the news conference.

The governor also announced nearly $75 million in grants to protect the state's freshwater springs and fight algae blooms in the Gulf.

"It's going to reduce nitrogen just in those grants by 100,000 pounds per year in those springs, and that's a really, really big deal," DeSantis said. "These efforts will help communities connect septic systems to sewer lines, among other water quality improvement efforts."

Florida Channel / Screengrab Eric DeHaven heads the Polk Regional Water Cooperative

DeSantis also announced grants of $12 million for research to fight offshore algal blooms.

Alexis Lambert is head of the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation and said the projects awarded involve initiatives to expand reclaimed water, improve aquifer recharge and strengthen water conservation.

"Each of these investments help secure the long-term water resources needed for thriving communities and a thriving economy," she continued. "These investments reflect our commitment to protecting the resources that support our economy and our way of life."

Here's some of the highlights of the grants:

Alternative Water Supply Investments - $50 Million

About $50 million will support 14 projects that will collectively produce more than 94 million gallons of new water supply per day once fully operational. These projects expand reclaimed water, enhance aquifer recharge, and promote conservation—ensuring Florida’s communities and natural systems have adequate supplies for generations to come.

Protecting Florida’s Iconic Freshwater Springs - $50 Million

The governor also awarded $50 million to support 23 projects aimed at restoring Florida’s world-renowned freshwater springs.

These projects will enhance spring flow and improve water quality through wastewater upgrades and other enhancements.

Florida Channel / Screengrab Alexis Lambert, director of the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation, speaks at the news conference

Collectively, they will reduce Total Nitrogen by more than 100,000 pounds per year.

The Springs Restoration Grant Program supports communities statewide by funding land acquisitions and projects that support both improvements in water quality and spring flow. Project highlights include:



$2.9 million for Newberry’s septic-to-sewer conversion project, replacing aging inefficient residential septic systems with centralized wastewater service, benefiting the Santa Fe River and springs.

$1 million to Alachua Conservation Trust, Inc., for the Suwannee High Recharge Pinelands Land Acquisition, benefiting Rainbow River and Springs.

$1.6 million for Inverness’ sewer extension septic-to-sewer project to connect residential and commercial septic systems to centralized sewer, benefiting Chassahowitzka-Homosassa Springs.

$6.1 million for Wakulla County’s Crawfordville East phase V and VI septic-to-sewer project to connect properties to conventional sewer in three subdivisions, benefiting the Upper Wakulla River and Wakulla Spring.

Innovative Technology to Address Harmful Algal Blooms - $12 Million

About $12 million will go toward 16 projects that deploy innovative technologies to prevent, detect, clean up, or mitigate harmful algal blooms. Florida continues to expand its portfolio of tools, vendors, and scientific capabilities to support local governments and provide rapid response during bloom events.

As a result of prior investments through this program, six technology vendors are now on standby statewide, and multiple tools that monitor conditions, forecast blooms, and mitigate impacts are being deployed in communities across Florida.

Established in 2019 following recommendations from the Blue-Green Algae Task Force, the program has received $75 million to support 68 projects to date.

