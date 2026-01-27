Officials tighten watering restrictions across greater Tampa Bay in the face of ongoing drought

Southwest Florida Water Management District Board members voted to adopt Phase 2 restrictions.

That means beginning Feb. 8, you can water your lawn just one day a week. Car washing, pressure washing and fountains are also restricted.

April Breton, the district's water use permit bureau chief, doesn't expect the weather to provide relief anytime soon.

"The expected rainfall over the next 3 months for our entire district is below normal," Breton told the water district board. "And most lakes for all of our region, they're below their low normal level."

Lawn watering is allowed one day each week, depending on your address. Properties less than one acre can water before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Southwest Florida Water Management District Map of rainfall in December

The restrictions apply to all of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter counties; portions of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties; the City of Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County; and the portion of Gasparilla Island in Lee County from Feb. 8, 2026, through July 1, 2026.



The District received below average rainfall during its summer rainy season and currently has a 13-inch regional rainfall deficit compared to the average 12-month total. In addition, water levels in the District’s water resources, such as aquifers, rivers and lakes, are continuing to decline and many are below normal. Public water supplies in the Tampa Bay area are lower than expected at this time of year.



Outdoor water use accounts for more than 50% of water consumed by households, and residents should know and follow their local watering restrictions. Residents should check with their city or county for their allowable days and times, as many have different schedules or stricter hours in effect. Below is the standard schedule:

If your address (house number) ends in...

...0 or 1, water only on Monday ...2 or 3, water only on Tuesday ...4 or 5, water only on Wednesday ...6 or 7, water only on Thursday ...8 or 9*, water only on Friday * and locations without a discernible address

Unless your city or county already has stricter hours in effect, properties under two acres in size may only water before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Unless your city or county already has stricter hours in effect, properties two acres or larger may only water before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Low-volume watering of plants and shrubs (micro-irrigation, soaker hoses, hand watering) is allowed any day and any time.

Other restrictions listed in the Modified Phase II Water Shortage Order include:



Annual pressure washing or in preparation for painting and sealing is allowed.

No HOA or other entity shall enforce deed restrictions or other community standards requiring an increase in water use, including replacement of plant material to meet aesthetic standards or pressure washing.

Car washing at home (non-commercial) is only allowed on your lawn watering day.

Aesthetic fountains are limited to eight hours a day.

For additional information about the Modified Phase II Water Shortage Order, visit the District’s website WaterMatters.org/Restrictions. For water conserving tips, visit WaterMatters.org/Water101.