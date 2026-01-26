Outdoor watering restrictions are expected to be tightened in face of lingering drought

It hasn't rained a lot lately ... and it's affecting the local water supply.

The lingering drought is creating pressure on the underground aquifer. So board members of the Southwest Florida Water Management District are expected to toughen outdoor watering restrictions on Tuesday.

Now, irrigation that is limited to twice a week in will likely tighten to once a week. That had already been reduced to once a week in Tampa, Dunedin and Venice, as well as Pasco, Hernando, Sarasota and Citrus counties.

Chuck Carden is general manager of Tampa Bay Water. During last week's Hillsborough County Commission meeting, he said the restrictions are needed.

"We're in a big drought where I sit, and what is going to happen, I'm told, is the district will be going to Phase 2 restrictions, which will be one day a week watering," Cardensaid.

Southwest Florida Water Management District This is a map of the current water restrictions

Lawn watering would be allowed once per week, either before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. for properties of less than 1 acre.

If it's approved, it would go into effect Feb. 8.

But it wouldn't affect irrigation using reclaimed water.

Here's an explainer from the water district why the restrictions are needed.

As of Jan. 6: