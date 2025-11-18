First phase of water restrictions to take effect across the greater Tampa Bay region

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is declaring a "phase one water shortage."

That means any water use that is considered "wasteful and unnecessary" is prohibited. It could be anything from too much lawn watering to leaving a hose running.

Those new rules start Dec. 1.

What it doesn't do is tighten rules on irrigation. Most counties and cities allow outdoor watering twice a week. That has been reduced to once a week in Tampa, Dunedin and Venice, as well as Pasco, Hernando, Sarasota and Citrus counties.

Residents are being asked to check their irrigation systems to make sure they're working properly. Swiftmud officials say outdoor water use accounts for more than half of all the water that homes use.

The order also requires local utilities to review their procedures for enforcing year-round water conservation measures and water shortage restrictions, including reporting enforcement activity to the District.

Swiftmud is monitoring the drier-than-normal conditions and is coordinating with regional water supply partners such as Tampa Bay Water and the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority.

Southwest Florida Water Management District Map of current water restrictions

Here's the effective date and areas of enforcement:

