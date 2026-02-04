Over 5,000 invasive green iguanas are removed from Florida ecosystems

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says 5,195 invasive green iguanas were removed from Florida's ecosystems under an executive order thanks to the efforts of the public, partners, and staff.

Special regulations under the now closed executive order temporarily allowed people to remove live, cold-stunned green iguanas from the wild without a permit and bring them to select FWC offices on Feb. 1–2, during a period of extended cold temperatures in South Florida.

FWC staff worked with permit holders authorized to be in possession of live green iguanas to coordinate the transfer of live iguanas to their care, including for sale outside of the state.

The majority of iguanas removed -- 3,882 -- were collected at the FWC's Sunrise drop-off location. The FWC's Tequesta location received 1,075 green iguanas, the Marathon drop-off site received 215 green iguanas, and the Fort Myers location received 23 green iguanas.

Green iguanas are a prohibited species in Florida due to the negative impacts on native wildlife and the economy and cannot be possessed without a permit.

They are not protected in Florida except by state anti-cruelty laws, and members of the public can humanely kill green iguanas year-round on their property or with landowner permission.

