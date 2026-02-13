A key wildlife crossing across I-4 gets a reprieve, for now

A Polk County planning group on Thursday rejected a planned truck refueling stop at the location of a key wildlife corridor crossing over Interstate 4.

The parcel was next to a wildlife underpass being built near what will become the state's first wildlife overpass, crossing I-4.

It had been slated to become developed to service trucks. But extensive wetlands on the property caused Polk County’s Development Review Committee to deny the plan.

The land is in the Green Swamp Area of Critical State Concern, which is subject to stricter development regulations.

The property owner, RL Carriers, could still reapply for a permit in the future.

State transportation planners have spent around $25 million to build two passages for wildlife in what is considered the last migration corridor across Interstate 4 between Tampa and Orlando.

It will connect wildlife hubs in the Peace River/Saddle Creek/Tenoroc Public Use Area to the south of I-4, to the Green Swamp north of I-4.