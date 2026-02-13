© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
A key wildlife crossing across I-4 gets a reprieve, for now

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
An animal crosses a creek
Florida Department of Transportation
A coyote crosses Saddle Creek, leading up to the wildlife corridor

But the property owner can appeal the decision and reapply in the future.

A Polk County planning group on Thursday rejected a planned truck refueling stop at the location of a key wildlife corridor crossing over Interstate 4.

The parcel was next to a wildlife underpass being built near what will become the state's first wildlife overpass, crossing I-4.

It had been slated to become developed to service trucks. But extensive wetlands on the property caused Polk County’s Development Review Committee to deny the plan.

The land is in the Green Swamp Area of Critical State Concern, which is subject to stricter development regulations.

The property owner, RL Carriers, could still reapply for a permit in the future.

State transportation planners have spent around $25 million to build two passages for wildlife in what is considered the last migration corridor across Interstate 4 between Tampa and Orlando.

It will connect wildlife hubs in the Peace River/Saddle Creek/Tenoroc Public Use Area to the south of I-4, to the Green Swamp north of I-4.

Map of the wildlife corridor
Courtesy Green Horizon Land Trust
This is a map of the wildlife corridor. Only the areas in green have currently been preserved.

Environment Florida Wildlife CorridorWildlife Underpasses
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
Steve Newborn
