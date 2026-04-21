Embry-Riddle airstrip expansion would clear acres of trees in the Ocala National Forest

The United States Forest Service will likely decide soon whether to approve Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's requested permit to expand an existing airstrip on private land surrounded by the Ocala National Forest.

If approved, the proposed airstrip expansion would require cutting down approximately 27.3 acres of trees in and around the forest, according to project documents . The "timber harvest" would be necessary in order to make room for two runway protection zones required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

In all, documents show about 39 acres within the Ocala National Forest could be affected by activities required for the proposed airstrip expansion. The university wants to rebuild about 1.6 miles of an existing dirt road within the forest, plus install more than 3,700 feet of fencing, according to the Forest Service .

The estimated timeline for the Forest Service to issue a decision is sometime this month, although an official agency spokesperson said that's not a formal deadline.

"The Forest Service will issue a decision once all environmental and regulatory reviews are complete," the spokesperson, Nikki Maxwell, wrote in an email.

/ Biological opinion via U.S. Forest Service website / Biological opinion via U.S. Forest Service website Fourteen gopher tortoise burrows are located either on or right next to the proposed project area, according to a wildlife survey conducted on behalf of Embry-Riddle and submitted to the U.S. Forest Service.

Residents in the surrounding rural area have concerns about Embry-Riddle's proposal. As of April 20, more than 1,700 people have signed a petition against it.

Richard Graham lives just steps away from the existing airstrip, initially approved by the Florida Department of Transportation in 1987 for "private use" by the original property owners, plus invited family and friends.

Graham and others argue ERAU's plan to "improve" the airfield and have students practice flying there would constitute an entirely different use — and dramatically alter the surrounding natural area.

"These are national lands, and these are public lands," Graham said. "As a community, we need to say: 'Hey, these are supposed to be protected, and you guys are supposed to be the ones who protect it.'"

/ Courtesy Richard Graham / Courtesy Richard Graham Pink ribbons with the words "timber harvest" were recently found posted on trees near the airstrip Embry-Riddle wants to expand within the Ocala National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the ribbons are to mark proposed project boundaries so the agency can accurately evaluate ERAU's request.

Liz Wood is program administrator at Deerhaven Retreat and Conference Center , a forest campground less than two miles from the airfield. The property, affiliated with the Community of Christ Church, has long been a popular getaway spot for various faith and nonprofit organizations.

"All of our groups, they're coming for the silence, the quiet, the connection to nature. You can hear the birds," Wood said.

This year is Deerhaven's 60th anniversary. But if Embry-Riddle's proposal moves forward, "it will completely end us," Wood said.

"We've always said: 'Oh, that won't happen here, because we're inside the national forest, with protections,'" Wood said. "How can they do this inside a protected forest?"

The Forest Service is still assessing how Embry-Riddle's proposal to "expand training capacity" at the airstrip on university-owned land within the Ocala National Forest could affect area wetlands, streams or floodplains: a type of review required by the Clean Water Act , Maxwell wrote on April 17.

But other, typically-required reviews — an Environmental Impact Statement and Environmental Assessment — won't be completed as part of the federal agency's review process for Embry-Riddle's requested special use permit.

The Forest Service has deemed the university's application exempt from those requirements.

/ Courtesy Liz Wood / Courtesy Liz Wood Nestled within the Ocala National Forest, the Deerhaven Retreat and Conference Center is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Program administrator Liz Wood says people flock to the campground for its serenity and nature, a rare glimpse of "Old Florida" in the fast-growing Sunshine State.

"This proposal is being reviewed under a categorical exclusion — a type of USDA National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process reserved for activities the Forest Service has long determined do not typically create significant environmental impacts," Maxwell wrote.

Embry-Riddle's proposed project fits within two of NEPA's "categorical exclusion categories," Maxwell wrote: one for permits to build and realign up to two miles of NFS roads and related parking areas, and another for special use permits requiring less than 20 acres of National Forest System lands.

A biological assessment commissioned by Embry-Riddle and submitted to the Forest Service describes a "39-acre project area." Included in the biological assessment is a copy of the federal agency's own summary of the project, which calls it a proposed "timber sale on two (2) parcels totaling approximately 39 acres within the Ocala National Forest."

As for how a project set to affect 39 acres of NFS lands could meet the 20-acre exemption, Maxwell wrote:

"The Biological Assessment evaluated a larger area that could be indirectly affected by the project. However, the actual special‑use permit area is 20 acres. Only that 20‑acre footprint is subject to the categorical exclusion."

/ U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website Fifteen miles of trails course through various types of habitat, like these pine flatwoods, at the Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge, located east of the Ocala National Forest.

The Embry-Riddle proposal's "categorical exclusion" from certain NEPA requirements also exempts it from the typical "pre-decisional objection process," according to Maxwell. That means a formal public comment period is not required.

"The Forest Service voluntarily opened a 14-day public comment window, from March 18–31, as part of our discretionary public outreach," Maxwell wrote.

Multiple residents reported experiencing issues with the agency's public comment portal, including not being able to submit comments due to a broken link. A Forest Service staffer emailed one of those residents on March 24, confirming "our comment link appears to be down."

"We understand and appreciate that community members want to be part of decisions involving the Ocala National Forest," Maxwell wrote. "Every comment submitted during the formal window is being included in the project record."

/ Courtesy Richard Graham / Courtesy Richard Graham Courtesy Richard GrahamClay Lake is located within the Ocala National Forest, not far from the airstrip Embry-Riddle wants to expand. Residents say locals enjoy the lake for activities like fishing, kayaking and paddleboarding.

Embry-Riddle's "categorical exclusion" from certain NEPA review processes is based on new policy advanced during President Donald Trump's second term.

An interim final rule adopted earlier this month, cited by Maxwell, revises regulations to "alleviate any unnecessary regulatory burdens" in accordance with Trump's executive order called "Unleashing American Energy."

Another executive order, " Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation ," was cited by Forest Service earlier this year as the agency announced proposed revisions to "streamline" the public comment process. Forest Service highlighted one revision "cutting the overall objection timeline by more than 50% with shorter comment and objection periods."

Hannah Boardman / Pexels / Pexels The gopher tortoise, a species designated threatened in Florida, is the only tortoise species found naturally east of the Mississippi River.

According to the biological assessment commissioned by Embry-Riddle, the project is "likely to adversely affect" three species of snakes: the eastern indigo, southern hognose and short-tailed snake. The latter two are proposed for listing under the Endangered Species Act.

The biological assessment also states the project "may impact" six additional wildlife species, including the state-threatened gopher tortoise .

Embry-Riddle representatives opted not to respond to detailed questions about the university's proposal, but provided the following statement by email: "Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) continues to work closely with Lake County as we move forward with plans for a limited footprint in the area."

As of Monday afternoon, the Forest Service had not issued a decision on ERAU's requested permit, according to the agency.

Disclosure: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is a financial sponsor of Central Florida Public Media but has no editorial role or say in its coverage.

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