Pinellas Park issues city-wide precautionary boil water notice

Pinellas Park issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice on Wednesday afternoon. The time frame for when it will be lifted is currently unknown.

Until the notice is lifted, residents should use bottled water or boil tap water before using it for cooking, drinking or personal hygiene like brushing your teeth, the city said.

This comes after a main water valve shut off — causing a brief period of low water pressure. It is now back to normal pressure levels, but Pinellas Park Utilities is conducting bacteriological samples throughout the city to determine levels of possible contamination.

In the meantime, here's what you should do for your tap water

Boil a pot of water for at least a minute. It helps ensure bacteria, viruses or parasites are gone.

If your water is cloudy, filter it through a clean cloth, paper towel or coffee filter before boiling it.

Water needs to cool before it can be used for washing or brushing teeth. Make sure you store it in clean, covered containers.

If you can't boil your water, add 1/8 teaspoon (eight drops) of unscented, plain bleach per gallon of water. Stir it and let stand for at least 30 minutes. This is less effective than boiling but can be used as a last resort.

Whenever this advisory is lifted, you'll want to run cold water at every tap for at least five minutes, clean ice makers and water dispenser by running a batch and disposing it, and clean pet water bowls with soap and water before refilling them.

If you have any concerns, call 727-369-5850. Updates can also be found at the city's website.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.